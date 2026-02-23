Packers Facing New Frontrunner to Take Malik Willis in Free Agency

Malik Willis looks poised to take a starting job elsewhere in the NFL and leave the Green Bay Packers behind in free agency. In fact, Willis has options, including former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and the Miami Dolphins. Hafley's Phins are not the frontrunner to land Willis, though.

Per Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline, "The overwhelming belief from people I’ve spoken with is that Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley favors signing Malik Willis, the former Green Bay Packers backup who is slated for free agency. Yet, many question whether Miami will have enough money to sign Willis in free agency, considering the interest building in the quarterback and the contract he will ultimately sign. People I’ve spoken with believe Willis ends up with the Arizona Cardinals, as they are expected to cut ties with Kyler Murray."

Cutting or trading Kyler Murray before his 2027 salary is guaranteed is definitely the Arizona Cardinals' main offseason priority. While Tua Tagovailoa could be an intriguing trade option for the Cards, especially if Miami is willing to eat some of his money, signing Willis is a cheaper move with a potentially higher ceiling.

Malik Willis Can Start Fresh With Matt LaFleur's Brother

Willis and Matt LaFleur gelled as much as a backup quarterback and a lead play-caller could in Green Bay. The Packers will have a massive hole behind Jordan Love, but Willis is likely to move on to the first real opportunity in his career.

There's no better next step for Willis than to play for Matt LaFleur's brother, Mike, who will collaborate with Arizona's new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who'll be coming from Green Bay himself. Hackett was an analyst on LaFleur's staff in 2025.

And from how Willis looked in Green Bay, it'll be a perfect fit. In 11 games (3 starts), he went 70-of-89 (78.7%) for 972 passing yards, 261 rushing yards, and nine total touchdowns.

Hackett made a name for himself by helping guide Aaron Rodgers to his best statistical seasons, getting hired by the New York Jets as a Rodgers whisperer. He won't be calling plays for the Cards, but he'll have experience with Willis's tendencies. As for the man calling plays, if Mike LaFleur ever has any questions about his potential new franchise pillar, he can simply call his brother.

In a relationship-driven league, it feels like familiarity will make Willis and Arizona a fit this offseason. While the Hafley relationship doesn't seem to be enough of a driver to get Willis in Miami Gardens, a more natural win-now situation appears ready for him in the desert, with LaFleur and Hackett waiting for him.

The Packers helped revamp Willis' career, and it sounds like he could be joining another LaFleur brother to continue building on his success.

