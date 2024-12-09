Major QB Injury Helps Packers in Upcoming Game vs. NFC Foe
The Green Bay Packers had their three-game win streak halted last week against the Detroit Lions in an NFC North contest. They are regrouping for a contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
The Packers are in a stretch of consecutive primetime games as the playoffs are rapidly approaching. With the attention focused on the Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints got some bad QB news in Week 14. And that favors the Packers in Week 16.
Derek Carr Likely Out for Game vs. Packers in Week 16
Following Week 14, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is feared to have a fractured left hand, after landing hard on his hand against the New York Giants.
With Carr likely sidelined, Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler would likely be under center against the Packers.
Haener has zero career starts in the NFL but has gone 14-of-29 for 177 yards with one passing touchdown in limited action. As for Rattler, he started in three games this season for the Saints, logging an 0-3 record. In those matchups, the South Carolina product went 59-of-99 (59.6%) for 571 yards with one passing score and two interceptions.
Regardless of who starts at QB for the Saints, it'll be an advantage for the Packers. Green Bay is currently 13th in the NFL in total defense (330.5) and ninth in scoring defense (21.1).
The Saints' offense is already without Chris Olave and potentially having Carr on the sideline limits what they're able to do. As the Packers are fighting for playoff positioning, this is an ideal situation for them and bad news for New Orleans' chances.
Betting odds aren't out for Saints-Packers yet, but after the QB news New Orleans is a big 7.5-point underdog (on FanDuel Sportsbook) despite playing at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. A trip to Lambeau could give an even more lopsided spread.
