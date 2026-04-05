Luke Musgrave Will Find Out A Lot About His Packers Future in April

The Green Bay Packers struck gold at the tight end position during the 2023 NFL Draft. But while Tucker Kraft has become an emerging star, it’s easy to forget that Luke Musgrave was taken ahead of him.

The Oregon State product has taken a backseat to Kraft over the past three years. Even though a severe ankle injury during the 2024 season got in the way, Musgrave hasn’t realized his potential as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

With 65 catches for 649 yards and a touchdown in his career, Musgrave’s future in Green Bay is uncertain. But there’s a good chance he’ll find out whether he’ll stay with the Packers by the end of April.

Luke Musgrave Could Be Sweating Out the Packers’ Draft Plans

Tight end isn’t the biggest need for the Packers entering the draft, but it should be on their radar. While Kraft has become one of the league’s top tight ends, he’s also coming off a torn ACL that could lead to a slow start to begin his 2026 campaign, even as Matt LaFleur gave a positive update on his recovery last month.

“It’ll be great to have Tucker Kraft coming off his ACL injury,” LaFleur said. “He’s been around quite a bit. Watching him train and go through that process, he’s going to be a big focal point of our offense.”

Kraft’s emergence also means he’ll be negotiating a contract in the build-up to next season. But it also leaves Musgrave in a state of uncertainty.

When Kraft went down last year, Musgrave was expected to step up. But he only managed 15 catches for 164 scoreless yards in the final nine games of the regular season and one catch for nine yards in the Packers’ Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears. Where Musgrave could have established himself as a fine No. 2, he wound up giving the Packers a good reason to move on as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The draft could be one area where we find out what the Packers think of Musgrave. While Green Bay doesn’t have a first round pick and may use their Day 2 picks to address needs at edge rusher, cornerback and the offensive line, a Day 3 pick could be used to add a tight end that can be developed and take over for Musgrave either during the course of the 2026 season or the 2027 campaign should Musgrave leave in free agency.

Even if the Packers don’t draft a tight end, Musgrave still may not be safe. John FitzPatrick had a similar role to Musgrave after Kraft’s injury and caught seven passes for 48 yards. While he’s coming off a torn Achilles, Green Bay may monitor his progress and check in during the next wave of free agency and add competition for Musgrave, whether it be FitzPatrick or someone else, during training camp.

It’s also possible that the Packers’ desire for continuity could bring Musgrave back for 2027. While it is unlikely the two sides would agree to a contract extension, it wouldn’t take much to bring him back, and it could become more possible if Green Bay doesn’t address the tight end position in the draft.

Whatever direction the Packers are trending, it will become much clearer by the end of April, and it could serve as a big hint about whether Musgrave is preparing for his final season in Green Bay.

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