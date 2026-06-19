Luke Musgrave getting early-season chance to change career

The Green Bay Packers selected tight end Luke Musgrave with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 draft. Spending such a high pick despite having the talent of Tucker Kraft was done so in hopes of finding valued depth and a consistent secondary weapon for Jordan Love. In the 2025 season, when Kraft went down for the rest of the year, a spotlight was turned on Musgrave and an opportunity given to take the next step in his career. The pass catcher responded with 252 receiving yards, a fumble, and zero touchdowns.

Musgrave had every chance to be an important weapon in Green Bay's offense and simply failed to take advantage of the opportunity. Still, the Packers area heading towards the 2026 season giving the tight end one last shot to prove worthy of the trust they are placing in him. Kraft is expected back early in the year, but his return and what version of the pass catcher will show up remain a bit of a mystery.

This makes it clear that Musgrave will be given an early-season chance to put his career back on track and correct a negative narrative surrounding his career. It is important to note that this narrative is earned, with not only the aforementioned underwhelming stats, but a pair of drops adding to the below average season.

Packers Have Given Luke Musgrave a Chance to Put His Career Back on Track

As things currently stand, it wouldn't be surprising to see this be Musgrave's final season with the franchise. The only thing that might alter this would be a hot start that established the pass catcher as a reliable secondary weapon and helps wipe away the failures of a season ago.

While fans shouldn't be counting on this based on three years of evidence otherwise, there is no denying the chance remains due to the front office opting not to add competition of note. Musgrave continuing to have the faith of the Green Bay front office is among the odder developments of the 2026 offseason.

There was every reason with Kraft coming off such a serious injury to look at bringing in a level of established depth capable of shouldering the load. Losing receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks would seemingly drive this outlook home.

Instead, the Packers are handing Musgrave one final chance to get off to a hot start and turn around a career that is quickly falling in the wrong direction. As unexpected as this might be, it would be a welcome development for Packer fans, who would love to see the tight end prove expectations wrong.