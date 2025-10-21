Luke Musgrave Quietly Becoming Expendable for Packers Ahead of Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is just under two weeks away on Nov 4. Currently, the Green Bay Packers sit at 4-1-1 and are not looking to be sellers; however, fans have been having conversations about potentially trading one of the many playmakers the team has. Trading one of them would open up more targets for some of the other members in the Packers' receiving corps.

Following Sunday's game, Packers fans threw out another potential trade candidate: third-year tight end Luke Musgrave (h/t @KenIngalls). Musgrave's role with the Packers has seemingly diminished, and he could be a useful asset for a tight-end-hungry contender.

Luke Musgrave Could be Moved by the Trade Deadline

Musgrave was the first of two tight ends Green Bay drafted in the 2023 NFL draft. The 25-year-old was the 42nd pick, while Tucker Kraft was selected with the 78th overall pick. Upon both players being drafted, Packers fans had high hopes that they could become the NFL's next dynamic tight end duo.

Unfortunately, the has not quite happened. Although Kraft is currently cementing himself as one of the league's top tight ends, Musgrave is struggling. In 24 career games, the 25-year-old has recorded 46 receptions on 62 targets for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Musgrave's best season came as a rookie; he caught 34 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown. It should be noted that he missed eight games last season due to an abdominal injury. Fans expected more out of him in his return this season, even with the crowded receiver room, but the returns just haven't been there.

Musgrave has just five catches on six targets for 49 yards this season. Moreover, he has been a poor run blocker this year. In six games, he has recorded a 47.8 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Musgrave’s poor performance as a run blocker has led to him being slowly replaced on running downs by John FitzPatrick, whose run block grade has increased in three consecutive games:

Week 3: 49.0

49.0 Week 4: 49.4

49.4 Week 5: 57.4

57.4 Week 7: 59.9

Given these factors, the Packers seeing what they can get for him is the most logical move. Green Bay could use some defensive tackle depth. Right now, they are without Devonte Wyatt and have struggled to get a push up the middle. Adding a DT who can provide pass rush will not only help while Wyatt is gone, but it will also provide much-needed depth in the playoffs.

While trading a recent second-round pick isn’t ideal, Musgrave’s diminished production and poor run blocking make him an expendable piece as the deadline approaches. If the right offer comes along, Green Bay may quietly move on from him sooner rather than later.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: