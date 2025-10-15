Dontayvion Wicks Trade Rumor Is Packers' Chance to Slim Down at WR

The Green Bay Packers have an abundance of wide receivers for Jordan Love to throw the ball to. This depth has made the Packers’ offense difficult to game plan for, as there isn’t one player a defense can pinpoint and take away. The number of weapons at Love’s disposal is only going to increase in the coming weeks with the return of Christian Watson.

As a result, some Packers fans have been speculating whether the team will move a receiver before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Third-year wideout Dontayvion Wicks has been a name suggested by many. Even though ESPN's Adam Schefter didn't mention Wicks as a candidate to be moved in his trade speculation article last Friday, he remains in conversations.

On Wednesday, Easton Butler of 247 Sports' Packers Report confirmed the New York Giants have called the Packers about trading for Wicks. This shouldn't surprise Packers fans, as it is one of the most logical trade destinations for the young receiver.

Packers Could Trade Dontayvion Wicks to the New York Giants

The Giants need a receiver badly right now. Three weeks ago, New York lost star receiver Malik Nabers to a season-ending ACL injury. Then, a week after that, they lost Darius Slayton to a hamstring injury. While Slayton is expected to be back at some point this season, their receiving corps is still extremely thin and could use a player like Wicks.

The 24-year-old has had his ups and downs as a receiver. In 37 games, he has caught 90 of the 152 targets that came his way for 1,125 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, Wicks struggled at times despite seeing more balls come his way, reeling in just 51.3% (39/76) of his targets, while also logging nine drops.

The 2025 campaign has been a much different story for Wicks thus far. Through five games, he has caught 66% (12/18) of his passes and only tallied two drops. The Giants could use a weapon like this in their passing attack as they bring rookie QB Jaxson Dart along.

Moreover, trading Wicks would open up more snaps for other receivers on Green Bay's roster. Fans would love to see rookie Matthew Golden get more opportunities. However, that is not likely to happen if Wicks stays on the team and Watson returns from injury.

Furthermore, if Green Bay trades Wicks before the deadline, they would get the most value they could in return for him. The 24-year-old currently has one year of team control left on his rookie deal. If the Packers decided to wait and trade him next offseason, the return they could get for him would likely be considerably less.

It will be interesting to see what offers come in and whether or not Green Bay's front office pulls the trigger on trading Wicks.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: