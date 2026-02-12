Luke Getsy Promotion Gives Desmond Ridder New Hope for Packers' QB2 Battle

The Green Bay Packers finally found their replacement for Sean Mannion, reportedly promoting Luke Getsy to QBs coach on Wednesday. It wasn’t shocking to see the Packers ultimately go this route, given the stage of the offseason and the lack of interviewed candidates.

The only candidate Green Bay interviewed for the position was Connor Senger. Getsy, who was a senior offensive assistant this season in Green Bay, will now have the task of refining Jordan Love’s skills and developing whoever the next QB2 will be.

Packers fans expect Malik Willis to depart Green Bay next month for a better opportunity after serving as Love’s backup the last two seasons. As of right now, the only other QBs on the roster are Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord.

Neither quarterback has the buzz Willis currently holds, but if fans remember, when the Packers acquired Willis before the 2024 season, no one knew what to expect. And luckily, it worked out in Willis and Green Bay’s favor.

The same thing could happen for Ridder, who has bounced around the league over the last two seasons, but is reunited with Getsy.

Desmond Ridder’s Familiarity with Luke Getsy Gives Him Advantage in QB Competition

The 26-year-old Ridder, who was signed from the practice squad to the active roster days after the regular season finale, was coached in 2024 by Getsy with the Raiders.

Getsy was the offensive coordinator in Vegas after spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears in that same role. As for Ridder, the former third-round pick joined the Raiders in October 2024, after the front office signed Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Ridder appeared in six games, which included his lone start against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 15 of that season. Ridder didn’t play well in that matchup, completing 23-of-39 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

In total, Ridder completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 458 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions during his short tenure with the Raiders. If you’re a coach on Green Bay’s offensive staff, the hope is that Ridder has improved somewhat since then.

The fact that Green Bay kept him on the roster over Clayton Tune, who struggled mightily in Week 18, is a good sign. And now he’ll get to be back with Getsy, who can work with him in a more intricate situation.

Based on his NFL experience, Ridder should get out to a fast start when minicamp rolls around and immediately put pressure on McCord. Now, if they add another veteran to the mix during free agency, that could change Ridder’s chances to stick in the Packers’ QB room.

However, he has to feel good about his opportunity going into next season, with Getsy being promoted to the QBs coach role.

