Lukas Van Ness showing signs of life ahead of pivotal Packers season

The level of belief that the Green Bay Packers have shown in Lukas Van Ness in the 2026 offseason has surprised Packer fans. The franchise has made moves that made it clear they are counting on Van Ness starting and turning into a consistent producer after three years of inconsistency. Even star edge rusher Micah Parsons is predicting a breakout season for the defender. One that is looking increasingly possible after a highlight moment for the defender this week.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that "He just beat LT Jordan Morgan for a “sack” and earlier had two pressures and a TFL. " This report was from minicamp as the Packers finish up their last offseason work before reporting to camp at the end of July. It is a great reminder of the potential of Van Ness, and the hope that the Packers aren't making a mistake by failing to add further depth.

Green Bay opted to part ways with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, leaving their depth at the position incredibly thin. Add in the fact that Parsons is expected to miss the first month of the season, and there is every reason to wonder if the Packers are ignoring an obvious position of need.

A performance like this from Van Ness, even in early summer, serves as a reason for fans to take a breath and hope that the franchise is making the right decision. A breakout season might be a leap from one great practice, but that appears to be the expectation from the coaching staff and team decision-makers.

Lukas Van Ness Pays Off Packers Offseason Trust with Early Summer Performance

Van Ness has watched his sack number drop each of the past two seasons while dealing with injuries. It has been a clear source of frustration with Green Bay badly needing Van Ness to be the final capable piece in the team's pass-rushing rotation. Instead of giving into this frustration and moving in a different direction, the Packers doubled down on the belief that Van Ness can stay healthy and be an impact player in the 2026 season.

Having a late offseason performance like this one serves as confirmation of this belief and gives reason for excitement. If Van Ness can be a double-digit sack option, the Packers not only will be fine until Parsons is able to return, but one of the league's most dangerous pass rushes once the star returns.

For Parsons, it will be interesting to watch as the star rehabs whether he continues to champion Van Ness, and if the defender responds as he did this past week, making it impossible to deny his clear potential.