Lukas Van Ness' Injury Finally Takes Positive Turn for Packers

The Green Bay Packers got off to a strong start this season, but injuries have played a role in back-to-back losses. While the offense has been reeling without Tucker Kraft, the defense has also been stung by the injury bug, including a foot injury to edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Van Ness was injured in the Packers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12. While Matt LaFleur believed he had avoided an extended absence , Van Ness’s foot had kept him out of action, and his timetable to return was unclear.

This led to some positive news on Thursday when LaFleur told reporters, including ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, that the former first-round pick would return to practice. Those comments came days after LaFleur said Van Ness’s injury “did not heal as quickly” as the Packers anticipated and could set his pass-rusher to play a pivotal role down the stretch.

Lukas Van Ness’s Surprise Return Could Give Packers’ Pass Rush a Boost

According to Pro Football Focus, Van Ness was playing at a high level before his latest injury. His 74.3 overall grade was a career high, and he managed a career-best 15.3% pressure rate playing in a rotational role behind Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary.

While the defense has played well in Van Ness’s absence, the Packers could use another body on the edge.

Parsons has been an impact player since being acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys last August, but he has failed to post a PFF grade over 70 and has just one sack since collecting three sacks in a Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Gary has also picked up some of the slack, but he’s also regressed in Van Ness’s absence. His 45.5 overall grade against the Philadelphia Eagles was his lowest of the season, and he hasn’t recorded a sack since he picked up two in a Week 8 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Packers’ offense going through an identity crisis, the defense has had to take on a larger burden to keep Green Bay in games. Getting Van Ness back should be enough to keep everyone fresh as the Packers head down the stretch, and it could get more out of a pass rush that has been one of the league’s best through nine games.

