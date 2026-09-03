Lukas Van Ness cannot afford slow start to 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers are days away from Week 1 and have a clear concern remaining when it comes to generating a pass rush. Micah Parsons is expected to miss the first half of the 2026 season as the Packers are wisely being careful with the star's return. While it is the right decision to make the franchise lacks any proven depth to lean on. With this in mind, there is a heavy level of pressure on Lukas Van Ness to build on his summer breakout and put together an early run that hands the Packers the needed edge rushing production.

Van Ness previously had his best season in 2023, his rookie year offering 4.0 sacks in a rotational role. A lack of opportunity and injuries have limited his production, but it seems the Packers still have an incredible level of confidence in the young defender. There is simply no other explanation as to why the team is so confident in its current options and hasn't made a notable move.

With this in mind, Van Ness needs to get off to a quick start as the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets in the first three weeks of the regular season. This has 3-0 written all over it and should allow Green Bay to get a great idea of whether or not Van Ness is going to have a breakout season.

Packers Cannot Afford Lukas Van Ness Getting off to Slow Start in 2026 Season

If Van Ness and Green Bay's defensive line are unable to generate pressure against this level of oppenents it is time to hit the panic button. There has been speculation that either Josh Sweat or Maxx Crosby could be dealt in the 2026 season. Either would be a great answer until the return of Parsons when the Packers would have the league's best pass rushing duo.

With that said, the better outcome for the Packers is Van Ness taking a leap and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon getting creative generating a pass rush until Parsons is able to return. Another injury or a slow start from Van Ness would demand a move and leave Packers fans questioning whether or not it is time to give up on the edge rusher.

There is no denying that thus far the defender hasn't lived up to expectations. This is supposed to be the defining season that changes the perception of Van Ness and puts the defender in Green Bay's long term plans. It will be interesting to watch how the franchise navigates this and whether Van Ness takes advantage of the clear opportunity.