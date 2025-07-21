Packers Disappointment Could Buy Himself More Time with Strong Camp

The Green Bay Packers are expecting a lot more out of their pass rush this season—and it all starts up front in training camp.

Last year, Green Bay’s pressure all but vanished when it mattered most. In six games against their toughest opponents—Minnesota, Detroit, and Philadelphia—the Packers managed just nine sacks. That’s only 1.5 per game, and just 19 percent of their season total across a third of their games.

By contrast, they racked up 20 sacks in just three contests against the Titans, Seahawks, and Dolphins. That kind of inconsistency killed them in big moments.

Naturally, fans wanted the front office to chase a proven pass-rusher this offseason. There were options out there—both in free agency and via trade—but Green Bay zigged when everyone expected them to zag.

Instead of targeting the edge, they shelled out $77 million to left guard Aaron Banks, a deal nearly identical to what Josh Sweat got from Arizona. They also fired their defensive line coach and used two Day 3 picks to bulk up the depth behind their starters.

So if the Packers want more juice off the edge, it’ll have to come from the guys already in-house. And that starts with Lukas Van Ness.

Lukas Van Ness Needs to Step up This Summer

Van Ness, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hasn’t lived up to the hype. Through his first two seasons, he’s totaled just seven sacks and 14 QB hits—not exactly first-round production.

Now, with a starting job opposite Rashan Gary handed to him, it’s time for Van Ness to step up. Fair or not, he’s got to prove he’s more than just a physical freak in shoulder pads.

And make no mistake—Van Ness is built different. He’s got a rare combo of speed and power. But so far, he’s lacked the polish. Too often, he looks like he’s just bull-rushing with no real plan—no pass-rush bag to speak of.

That can change. The kid’s still just heading into Year 3. The book’s not written yet.

He's not in any danger of getting cut. However, the Packers will have to make a decision on his fifth-year player option next offseason. If he doesn't show them something this season, it's a no-brainer for Green Bay.

Training camp will be a make-or-break moment. He’ll get all the reps he wants—and more. This is his shot to show he’s put in the work this offseason and can finally turn raw potential into real production.

The Packers are counting on Van Ness to pop this year. So far, he hasn’t. But if he flashes in camp, he might just buy himself the time he needs to figure it all out.

