Lucas Patrick Is 1st Ex-Packer to Be Sidelined by Notable Week 1 Injury

Heading into Week 2 of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with several injuries, including on the offensive line. However, Green Bay isn’t the only team that’s already getting hit with the injury bug, as a former Packer is submitting his name to the injury list.

According to Jordan Schultz, Cincinnati Bengals right guard Lucas Patrick sustained a calf injury in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns that will keep him off the field for a couple of weeks. Schultz adds the veteran lineman played 16 snaps in the opener before going down with the injury, and being replaced by Dalton Risner.

Former Packers OL Lucas Patrick Still Can't Escape Injury Bug (and it Might Cost Him His Starting Job)

An injury this early in the season isn’t good for the former Packers offensive lineman's rest-of-season outlook. He was in a close position battle for his starting spot all offseason, and his former division rival Risner will now have the opportunity to run away with it.

The 32-year-old Patrick joined the Bengals this offseason on a one-year, $2.1 million deal after spending the 2024 campaign with the New Orleans Saints, where he played in 11 games (made 10 starts). Patrick’s time with the Saints last year was cut short thanks to a knee injury that he suffered against the Packers.

Looking back at his five-year tenure in Green Bay, Patrick showcased his versatility by playing center and right guard, but those injury issues were already present.

After only starting in six games over his first three seasons in Green Bay, Patrick earned a starting gig at right guard in 2020 and received some starts in 2021 at center. During the 2021 season, the injury crept up on Patrick as he suffered a concussion in Week 1 and was replaced by Jon Runyan Jr.

But thanks to a couple of injuries to Josh Myers, the Packers found a role for Patrick at center, where he started 12 games before heading back to guard.

With that type of versatility and experience, the Bengals were happy to sign the ex-Packer and were sad to see him get hurt again. Patrick suffered a leg injury in July, which forced him to miss some time in training camp.

Patrick’s inability to stay healthy likely played a role in the Bengals bringing in Risner at the end of last month. According to Pro Football Focus, Patrick was doing a solid job in pass blocking with a 79.7 grade.

Nevertheless, the ex-Packers lineman hopes to return to the field in the near future, as he could easily not get his starting job back if Risner steps up.

