Ex-Packer Lucas Patrick Off to a Terrible Start with Bengals

The Green Bay Packers will finally open the 2025 NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but that hasn't stopped Packers fans from paying attention to the franchise's former players in Week 1. Several ex-Green Bay players are debuting with their new teams this weekend, including veteran offensive guard Lucas Patrick, who signed a $2.1 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals for the season.

Even though Bengals fans wanted to see Dalton Risner in a bigger role, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor had Patrick locked into the starting right guard role for Week 1. Unfortunately, the ex-Packer's time in the spotlight didn't last long as he had a premature end to his Bengals stint.

Former Packers OG Lucas Patrick Leaves Bengals Debut with Calf Injury

Patrick left Week 1's Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns matchup with a calf injury during the second quarter. He needed assistance to get off the field before spending some time in the blue tent. Shortly after that, the Bengals officially listed the former Green Bay blocker as being "doubtful" to return.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patrick had played to a 79.7 pass block grade across 16 snaps before going down with an injury. That's exactly what Taylor & Co. expected from him when he was announced as their starting right guard, and now it remains to be seen if he can pick up from where he left off whenever he does return to the gridiron.

Bengals fans ultimately got their wish, though, as Risner ended up taking over as the No. 1 RG in his place.

Injuries are a part of football, and Packers fans know that well when it comes to Patrick. The former Duke product only played a full slate twice in his five seasons in Green Bay, which happened to be his final years with the franchise. He's since missed an average of 5.7 games in the last three seasons, which includes being held to 11 appearances with the New Orleans Saints in 2024.

Even though he hasn't played for the Packers since 2021, Green Bay fans never want to see a former player hurt. Hopefully, Patrick has a quick and full recovery so that he can get back to earning his next contract.

