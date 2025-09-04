Lucas Patrick Causing Stir on New Team After Starter Selection

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick has had quite the journey after leaving the team following the 2021 season. A former UDFA out of Duke, Patrick has ground it out to five seasons in Green Bay to begin his career and has spent the last three seasons bouncing around, with two years with the Chicago Bears and last year with the New Orleans Saints.

Entering his age-32 season, Patrick has earned another opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals. A player who has made 33 starts over the past five seasons, it may not have been shocking when Zac Taylor named Patrick the team’s starter at right guard ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. But Patrick’s selection doesn’t have everyone happy and could lead to some controversy with his new team.

Bengals Fans Want Dalton Risner to Start Over Former Packer Lucas Patrick

The controversy over Patrick stems from the Bengals' recent signing of guard Dalton Risner. A former second-round pick by the Denver Broncos, Risner has been a solid guard during his career, appearing in 87 games and making 81 starts during his career with the Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Risner also excels in pass protection with a 4.9% pressure rate during his career and a 76.2 pass-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. With no sacks allowed since 2022, it’s understandable that Bengals fans would want him in the lineup for a team that wants to air it out with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. But it may be a slight toward Patrick.

Patrick’s overall PFF grade of 64.6 with the Saints last season wasn’t that far off from Risner’s 67.0 mark with the Vikings. Patrick also hasn’t allowed a sack over the past two seasons with a comparable 4.4% pressure rate allowed. He also provides some effectiveness in the running game with a 66.3 grade compared to Risner’s 57.4 mark last season.

It could also be an attempt to have some continuity along the offensive line. Patrick has been with the team the entire offseason, while Risner is just picking up the playbook after signing on Aug. 28. Put everything together, and it makes sense for Patrick to start the season at guard and see if Risner pushes him as the season progresses.

The Packers have their own offensive line to worry about, including the addition of Aaron Banks and Elgton Jenkins’s move to center. But for a former Packer looking to hold onto a starting job, having Risner over his shoulder could create quite the storyline in the opening weeks of the season.

