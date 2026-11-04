Lions' win over Vikings makes Packers' loss sting even more

To say that the Green Bay Packers didn't get the season started on the right foot would be a massive understatement. They nearly made a statement on the road before their late-game collapse to the Minnesota Vikings nearly made the fans rally.

The Packers were up 22-17 against Kevin O'Connell's struggling offense. Kyler Murray left the game early, and it was up to Carson Wentz to keep the chains moving for the home team, which predictably didn't end well. Then, disaster struck.

That's why, seven weeks later, watching the Detroit Lions end the Vikings' undefeated run only makes this loss sting even more. How could the Packers even lose to a team that can't move the ball to save their lives?

The Packers have no margin for error in the NFC North

The NFC North is the toughest division in pro football, and despite sitting on a 5-3 record, the Packers are now in last place. That's what happens when you don't seize an opportunity to take down your divisional rivals.

Matt LaFleur got the last laugh over Ben Johnson when the Packers absolutely crushed the Chicago Bears. Then, Trey Smack's miscues and Matthew Golden's drops cost the team a game they should've won in Detroit.

But again, once the season is over and it's all said and done, it might all come down to that inexplicable Week 1 loss. Those 22 fourth-quarter points, the collapsed pocket, and LaFleur's terrible game and clock management might be the difference between winning the division and not even making the playoffs.

There's no wiggle room in the NFC North, not with four teams that might as well get hot and make the Super Bowl. That's why the loss was so inexcusable at the time, and why LaFleur shouldn't get a pass, regardless of how this season ends.

That's on Brian Gutekunst, too. Everyone knows how terrible the Packers' offensive line was, and he still needed to lose two of the first three games (and barely win the other in overtime) to make some moves to save face.

This team may have a winning record now, but they're 1-2 against NFC North opposition. At least they play two of their next three divisional games at home, but anything short of a 3-0 sweep might not be enough to get the job done.

The season isn't always lost in late December. Sometimes, it's those games in September that cost you the most. There's still plenty of football to be played, but this team shouldn't have made it more difficult for them.