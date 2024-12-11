Packers Sign Pass-Rushing Help in Sneaky Move Ahead of Week 15
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are looking to get back into the win column after losing 34-31 to the Detroit Lions last week. The Packers went back and forth with the Lions, which was different from what we saw from Green Bay in Week 9 in their first meeting.
However, the Packers' defense couldn’t get the crucial stop late in the game, which helped the Lions line up and convert the game-winning field goal. Speaking of the Packers’ defense, they made a minor addition to the roster, which could help them down the stretch.
On Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KRPC-2 reported that the Packers signed EDGE rusher Jeremiah Martin to the practice squad.
The 24-year-old Martin was with the Cleveland Browns for training camp/preseason but was cut in late August ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline. Martin had a solid preseason with the Browns, posting seven total tackles, two sacks, and a tackle for loss.
Before joining the Browns this summer, the New York Giants waived Martin in May after signing him to the practice squad at the end of last season.
After getting cut by the Browns, Martin signed with the Arlington Renegades in the UFL but was immediately traded to the Birmingham Stallions last month. If Martin doesn’t stick with the Pack for the rest of the season, he could find himself in the UFL this season, giving him more live game reps.
Green Bay currently has the maximum number of players (17) on their practice squad, so they must release someone when they officially announce the signing. The Packers have one pass rusher on the practice squad in Deslin Alexandre. Therefore, they can use some more depth.
Since trading away Preston Smith Jr. last month, the Packers have emphasized getting the younger players such as Lukas Van Ness and Brenton Cox Jr. more reps, bringing more life to Green Bay’s pass rush. They’ll hope Martin can be another playmaker for them off the edge.
More Packers news and analysis: