Lions Just Helped the Packers With Strange Move Before Week 9 Clash
Two of the NFC's leading contenders are set to square off on Sunday, as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in Week 9. This will be the first matchup of the year between these division rivals, which provides a chance for both sides to get a feel for the other as the NFC North title race kicks into high gear.
Though the Packers have some injury question marks ahead of kickoff, the fact they'll be at home for this important game certainly helps. And it turns out Detroit just made Green Bay's home-field advantage even stronger with a curious decision before Sunday.
On Thursday, the Packers announced a limited number of tickets had become available for this NFC North affair at Lambeau Field. The reason? The Lions apparently opted to return some of their designated seats as the away team, essentially forgoing having more Detroit supporters on hand.
This is certainly a strange move by the reigning division champs. Green Bay is known as one of the toughest environments for away teams due to the raucous crowd of die-hard cheeseheads in the stands. That makes filling the stadium with as many road team loyalists as possible one obvious way to try and negate the clear home-field advantage.
Instead, Detroit has not only opted to avoid getting guaranteed Motor City representatives in the building, but it's also allowed Packers fans to take those spots.
Maybe the Lions are banking on the close proximity leading to a healthier road showing from their fans, so they might not need the extra tickets. But a smart organization would try to get those seats filled by any means necessary.
This is definitely a great break for Green Bay as it weighs the possibility of being without starter Jordan Love due to another injury. Backup Malik Willis has performed well in Love's absence this season, but Detroit is a different beast, so having even more home support is sure to help the young QB in Week 9 if his number's called.
