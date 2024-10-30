Surprising Offensive Star Joins Jordan Love on the Sidelines at Wednesday Practice
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers fans knew the team was banged up as they open up practice this week ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Detroit Lions. But the list of players that didn't practice on Wednesday was a lot longer than anyone probably expected.
According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, starting quarterback Jordan Love was among several Packers not practicing on Wednesday. Love not practicing today after he suffered a groin strain in Week 8 was not a surprise, of course. Even though the young dual-threat quarterback's health is in a good spot and he's determined to play on Sunday, he wasn't expected to practice today.
One name that did jump off the page, however, is star running back Josh Jacobs.
Jacobs was one of those several players not at practice after coming off a tremendous game against the Jaguars, where he had 127 yards on 25 carries. Jacobs has quietly been one of the best running backs in the NFL this season, rushing for 667 yards (fourth in the league) and three touchdowns. His absence would obviously be a major blow for this offense.
On Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Jacobs didn't practice due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Jags, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
After Sunday's win, the Packers head coach said the veteran running back wanted to go back in game, but told Jacobs it would be best to get it checked out.
That said, Packers fans should not panic, as the Packers still have two more days of practice left before their NFC North battle.
The star running back was on the injury report earlier in the year with a back issue. He practiced through that and didn't miss any games.
