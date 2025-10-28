Jordan Love Confronts Matthew Golden Issue Head-on in Week 9

Green Bay Packers fans have been begging for the team to get rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden more involved in the offense. The 2025 first-round pick has a great combination of speed and reliable hands that fans would like to see be utilized more. That said, head coach Matt LaFleur has been adamant that they don't want to force-feed Golden that ball, leaving the first-year WR's immediate outlook uncertain.

On Tuesday, quarterback Jordan Love weighed in on this during an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Kay Adams Up & Adams," making it clear that he knows Golden could be used better.

"We haven't found ways to be able to get him the ball as much, Love admitted. "We’re going to keep finding ways to get him the ball, and he’s going to have a great career here."

Jordan Love Addresses Fans’ Matthew Golden Concerns

Love's comments should slightly encourage Packers fans about Golden's outlook for the rest of the season.

Although Packers fans have been clamoring for Golden to have a bigger role in the offense since Week 1, the noise grew louder after the rookie's Week 6 breakout against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 6, he recorded three catches on five targets for 85 yards with a long of 35 yards. Despite that not being a high volume, he was still explosive in the touches he did receive.

Aside from that performance, Golden has surpassed 50 receiving yards in only two contests this season. Fans expected the 22-year-old to play a much larger role in the offense after he was selected with the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft. Moreover, he made several impressive plays during training camp and the preseason, which only heightened fans’ expectations and created a sense that he would immediately become a key contributor.

A huge factor in why Golden has yet to breakout is the number of weapons the Packers have on offense. And that core got even stronger with the return of Christian Watson last week. At the same time, Watson's return may help Golden more the it hurts him.

Both Watson and Golden bring plenty of speed to the table, but Watson is Green Bay’s primary deep threat. His presence should open up more chances for Golden to make plays underneath and across the middle — an area where his reliable hands and clean route-running can really stand out. Love’s comments make it clear that the Packers understand that and that they could be planning to get the rookie more involved as the season goes on.

Additionally, Green Bay faces a favorable stretch of defenses over the next few weeks:

Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 11: @ New York Giants

Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings

For reference, the Eagles (18th) and Giants (24th) haven't played well against the pass this season, while the Panthers and Vikings will likely be the clear underdogs in those games. If the Packers’ offense continues to build momentum, Golden should have the chance to deliver another breakout performance.

As the Packers head into Week 9, all eyes will be on whether Love and LaFleur truly make an effort to get Golden more involved. If they do, it could give Green Bay’s offense an added spark — and potentially mark the start of Golden’s long-awaited emergence

