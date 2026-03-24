Lions Could Be Next Rival the Packers Poach Free Agent from

The Green Bay Packers haven't gone out of their way to spend a boatload of money in free agency, but that hasn't stopped them from making multiple additions. They even snagged players who suited up for division rivals. They signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, putting pressure on nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse.

And the Packers should look at snagging another former division rival. The Detroit Lions released veteran OL Graham Glasgow on March 2, and he's been available since. But Green Bay would be wise to consider signing him for the 2026 season.

Packers Should Consider Signing Graham Glasgow in Free Agency

The Packers currently have Aaron Banks as the starter at left guard, and it appears that Anthony Belton will take that role on the right side in 2026. But Green Bay shouldn't be content with those options, and adding Glasgow would bolster the interior of this offensive line.

Last offseason, the Packers gave Banks a four-year, $77 million deal, but his first season didn't go as planned. He missed two games, yet during his 15 outings, he struggled. On Pro Football Focus, Banks finished with a 53.0 overall grade (66th among 81 graded guards), 54.6 run-blocking grade (58th among 81 graded guards), and a 50.8 pass-blocking grade (69th among 81 graded guards). He allowed 28 pressures and committed four penalties.



Belton was asked to start in seven games, but he also had his troubles. According to PFF, he logged a 50.0 overall grade (71st among 81 graded guards), 51.9 run-blocking grade (66th among 81 graded guards), and 44.2 pass-blocking grade (73rd among 81 graded guards). Meanwhile, he gave up 23 pressures, which isn't good in a smaller sample size.

The Packers could use a veteran on the inside, and that's where Glasgow could step in. He's a 10-year veteran who has 136 starts under his belt. Glasgow has experience playing both guard spots and at center. That makes Glasgow a potentially valuable addition, providing Green Bay with a player who could fill in at three different spots if needed.

Over the last three seasons with Detroit, he has seen his production take a tumble, but he would grade out higher than what Banks and Belton put on film last year.

Season Overall Grade Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 2025 56.8 61.3 54.3 2024 57.2 49.8 60.1 2023 74.9 54.8 82.1

Age also has to be taken into consideration, as Glasgow will turn 34 years old in July, but offensive linemen can still be effective into their mid-30s. Even if the Packers want to roll with Belton as the starter, Glasgow would be a solid addition to push Belton and add competition to the room. Banks is penciled in as the left guard, especially after his hefty contract, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't look at other options.

Spotrac projects that Glasgow's market value is a one-year, $5.9 million deal on the open market. That number could decrease the longer he's available. Nonetheless, he would be a smart addition for the trenches and would add another former division rival to the mix.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: