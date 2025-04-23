Likely Top Draft Pick Already Starting on Wrong Foot With Packers Fans

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally upon us, and fans around the league are excited about who their team will add over this 3-day span. The Green Bay Packers have eight total picks in this draft and are looking to find some more difference-makers for the 2025 season and beyond.

The Packers have shown love to Tetairoa McMillan throughout the draft process, indicating they have an interest in the young pass catcher.

While no one knows how the draft will play out, one of the best players in the draft has already taken a shot at Green Bay. Running back Ashton Jeanty is in Green Bay and was seen talking to reporters on Wednesday. He was asked about Green Bay, and he answered, "Calm place. Not much to do here."

Ashton Jeanty on Green Bay:



“Not much to do here.”🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QebjlOo5aD — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 23, 2025

Ashton Jeanty Takes Shot at Green Bay

There have been rumors that the Bears are interested in trading up for Jeanty. Even if that doesn't happen, Jeanty will for sure be a Top 6 pick in this draft. Even though the Packers don't have a void at running back, Jeanty is already getting off to a bad start with the Packers fan base.

While Green Bay isn't known for being the most thrilling city in America, they won't allow someone to disrespect their city and forget about it.

Even though Jeanty didn't mean it in a malicious way, fans could take it that way. If Jeanty finds a way to land in Chicago, this will add more fuel to their rivalry.

Regardless of what he says, Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects to enter the league in some time. Last season with Boise State, he finished with a whopping 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing scores.

Draft experts all believe he's one of the best five players in this class and will be an immediate impact player in Year 1. With him being present in Green Bay for the draft, it'll be interesting to see the reaction he gets when he walks across the stage to shake Roger Goodell's hand.

