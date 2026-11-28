One of the bright spots in an otherwise murky season for the Milwaukee Bucks has been the hometown kid himself, Tyler Herro. It hasn't always been perfect, but the highs have been as high as you could hope for when Herro. When at his best, he's a one-man wrecking crew of an offensive presence whose shooting, playmaking, rebounding, and two-way effort are flying under the radar.

Now that we're reaching the 20+ game mark of the 2026-27 regular season, trade season is finally underway, and Herro is a name that will come up frequently. With the Bucks sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, fans and analysts will speculate that it's in Milwaukee's best interest to ship Herro off for assets — a sentiment I don't fully agree with, unless they get an offer they cannot refuse.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley wrote a piece about why Herro would make a strong running mate for Cooper Flagg on the Dallas Mavericks, and even proposed the following framework: Herro for Zaccharie Risacher, Santi Aldama and a 2029 first-round pick (top-five protected, via LAL). Here's a small piece of his explanation as to why the Bucks would do this:



"If Milwaukee doesn't plan to pay Herro anyway, this is effectively pure profit and a way to further increase the return for its best player in franchise history."

The logic is sound, but the return is far too underwhelming to make a dent in the conversation from Milwaukee's perspective, based on how much Herro has meant to them so far this year.

Bleacher Report's trade proposal would have the Bucks trading Tyler Herro at his floor value, and that's not worthwhile for Milwaukee.

There seems to be a prevailing thought that Milwaukee shouldn't or wouldn't want to sign Tyler Herro to a new contract after this season, but I'm not convinced. Herro has been a leader for this team on and off the court, averaging 22.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and a steal per game while embracing his hometown team in an emotional way that the returning players could never.

As for this specific proposal, the return leaves plenty to be desired, with only one first-round draft pick being included for a 26-year-old All-Star. This Mavericks deal dismisses the pedigree and track record of Herro, including an All-Rookie Team appearance in his first year, a Sixth Man of the Year award in his third, and an All-Star run in his sixth. That's a strong career trajectory from a yearly 20-point-per-game scorer who also contributes in other facets of the game.

Risacher, who admittedly does seem appealing as a buy-low trade target, still looks like one of the worst No. 1 picks in recent NBA history. Aldama is a decent role player, but doesn't appear to be much more, and shouldn't be a priority for this rebuilding Bucks team. Also, based on how strong this new-look Lakers team built around Luka Doncic has played, that 2029 Lakers pick would likely fall in the mid-to-late 20s.

So if the Bucks are going to trade Tyler Herro, it better be worth the cost. Otherwise, it'll set Milwaukee's rebuild back farther than it would ever position them for future success.