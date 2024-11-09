Latest Bucks Loss Pushes Giannis Antetokounmpo to Breaking Point
The start of the 2024-25 NBA season has been a nightmare for the Milwaukee Bucks. They are 2-7 on the year, which included a six-game losing streak.
The struggles continued on Friday night, as the Bucks were blown out by the New York Knicks, falling 116-94 at Madison Square Garden. Milwaukee looks lost and can't seem to find answers out there.
A consistent playmaker on the court for this group is Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's third in the NBA in scoring (30.1), tied for fourth in rebounds (12.8), and 11th in field-goal percentage (60.5%). Despite putting up these stellar numbers, it's not enough on the floor and Antetokounmpo appeared to be frustrated with someone in the locker room following the loss to the Knicks.
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Someone in the Locker Room
Antetokounmpo was in the middle of speaking with reporters when he stopped and called out someone in the locker room.
He said, "Hey man if you don't wanna be here you can leave."
It is unclear who he was speaking to, whether it was a player, coach, or a member of the media. One evident thing is that Antetokounmpo is fed up.
That's what happens when you're racking up losses. Doc Rivers was handed the job last January, and the team has regressed under his watch. The Bucks are 20-27 with Rivers at the helm.
They know they aren't good enough right now. They called multiple teams around the league looking to make a deal but were turned away.
That isn't what you want to hear three weeks into the season. The Bucks need to right the ship before things hit rock bottom.
More Bucks news and rumors: