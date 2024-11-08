Bucks' Desperation Takes Wild Turn in New Trade Report
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks were finally able to end their six-game losing streak on Thursday by defeating the Utah Jazz at home. With their next two games coming against the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, the team is not out of the mud just yet.
Fortunately for Bucks fans, the front office is reportedly aware of how dire the situation is. According to the latest reports by Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Milwaukee is already making trade calls around the league.
"Milwaukee is making trade calls looking for some help for Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, as Khris Middleton's absence from offseason ankle surgeries extends and the team manages a 2-6 start. But the Bucks are going to have a tough time finding anything substantial."- Brian Windhorst, ESPN
The big problem with that plan is the fact that the Bucks are not in an ideal position to make trades. Not only do they not have sufficient trade assets both in terms of young players and draft picks, but they are also severely limited because of the new collective bargaining agreement.
The Bucks are in the second apron of the luxury tax, meaning that they can't put multiple players in a trade to match salaries or take back more money than they are sending out. This rule that was passed to prevent contenders from loading up on talent is reportedly proving to be a big hindrance for the Bucks front office.
One route the Bucks can take is to part ways with their established veterans in separate deals. Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis each individually make enough money to land them rotation players in return. Yet, since the Bucks don't have significant draft capital, it will be hard for them to sweeten the deal enough to get a significant upgrade over what Lopez and Portis already give them.
Bucks GM Jon Horst will certainly leave no stone unturned as he has made some aggressive moves in his tenure. Unfortunately, however, he may find the trade landscape significantly more challenging this time around.