Latest Anthony Richardson update isn't great news for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers should be all set at quarterback. Barring a shocking turn of events, they will continue to ride or die with Jordan Love, who still has three more years left in his contract and will likely get another extension at some point.

However, a contending team is only as good as its backup quarterback. That's a lesson the Packers learned the hard way in recent years, with Malik Willis taking over the offense when Love had to miss time.

That's why a player like Anthony Richardson would probably be a perfect reclamation project for Matt LaFleur. Unfortunately, it seems that he won't be available after all. When asked about his situation, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard shut down all trade and release rumors:

“It is. I think they’re realistic and we’re realistic,” Ballard said, via WISH. “We’re not just giving him away, not going to do that.”

Anthony Richardson would've been perfect for the Green Bay Packers

The Packers replaced Willis with Tyrod Taylor. He's a proven veteran with extensive experience as a starter, and he can also make plays with his legs, so they could've definitely gone a whole worse at the position.

Then again, that doesn't mean this team should've settled. Trading for Richardson doesn't make much sense because of his contract situation, but he would've been the perfect pickup for the Packers as a developmental guy.

Yes, there are more than enough reasons to want to stay away from him. Tapping out of a game because he was tired was just one of several incidents that made him lose his locker room's confidence, but he's young and will only learn from that.

But outside of the injury-proneness, everything in his game can be molded. He has barely played since high school, and those vital reps will only help him get closer to the superstar, dual-threat quarterback scouts envisioned he'd be.

The Packers already had success with a mobile quarterback and athletic freak like Willis, and they could have the same plan for Richardson. He's extremely young and raw, and giving a bright offensive mind like Matt LaFleur a blank canvas could work wonders.

Richardson is probably the most athletic and physically gifted quarterback prospect of all time. He's got the size, the arm strength, the speed, and the elusiveness to be a video game-type player if he ever figures it out.

Of course, that's a big 'if,' and watching him has been a borderline painful experience so far. But if by any chance his situation in Indianapolis becomes untenable and he's finally released, the Packers must get his agent on the phone immediately.