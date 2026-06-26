Kyle Pitts' extension just created a huge problem for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the National Football League. As such, it only makes sense that they want to do right by him and keep him around for the long run.

Per most reports, Tucker Kraft will be ready and on the field for the season opener, and all signs point to him doing so while playing on a new deal. He's entering the final year of his contract, and the team wants to get that done sooner rather than later.

That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst may not be too happy to hear that the Atlanta Falcons have already jumped the gun with Kyle Pitts. Now, Kraft's asking price for a new deal has nowhere to go but up.

Kyle Pitts' contract extension will cost the Packers with Tucker Kraft

The Falcons gave Pitts a three-year, $54 million contract extension, with $36 million fully guaranteed. While that might not look like much for the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, it's significant for the position market.

At $18 million per season, Pitts now has the third-highest annual average value among tight ends, trailing only Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride ($19 million) and San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle ($19.1 million).

Pitts has had some good seasons, but he hasn't lived up to the hype yet. He was second among tight ends in receptions (88) and receiving yards 928) last season, though the bulk of his production came in an 11-catch, 166-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notably, Kraft was actually on pace to have better numbers than him before his season- ending inujry. With 32 grabs on 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns, he was on a 17-game pace of 68 receptions for 1,039 yards and 12 scores.

Kraft has emerged as Jordan Love's go-to guy in big moments and crucial conversions. With Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs no longer in the building, he's only going to be more important to the passing game.

Despite being somewhat overlooked when he entered the league, Kraft has established himself among the best YAC guys in the game. He's a willing blocker who cannot be stopped on the open field, and if he's healthy, he might be the Packers' most dangerous offensive weapon.

Now, the Packers must make sure he puts pen to paper before it's too late. Sam LaPorta is also looking for a deal of his own, and as much as Kraft deserves every penny that's coming his way, dragging this out will only be more expensive.