Key Packers Coach Top Candidate for a New Job
The Green Bay Packers are full steam ahead for the 2025 season. This past season didn't end the way Green Bay envisioned so it's all about building this team to make a run next season.
There has been some shuffling along the coaching staff. Defensive line coach Aaron Rebrovich was fired and replaced by DeMarcus Covington. Longtime QB coach Tom Clements retired and Green Bay promoted Sean Mannion for the role.
Green Bay also lost linebackers coach/running game coordinator Anthony Campanile to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The early reports indicate that defensive assistant Sean Duggan is a candidate to replace him.
Many Packer fans were hoping the changes on the coaching staff would be over, but that may not be the case.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are expected to interview Green Bay's offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich for their OC vacancy.
Packers News: Adam Stenavich Will Interview for Houston Texans OC Vacancy
The Houston Texans fired Bobby Slowik after spending two seasons with them. Stenavich is someone who has emerged as a serious candidate for the role.
The 41-year-old has been with the Packers since 2019, holding roles as offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and offensive coordinator.
Although he doesn't call plays for the Packers, he works with head coach Matt LaFleur to build out gameplans and create strategies.
This past season, Green Bay ranked fifth in total offense (370.8) and rushing offense (146.8) while being 12th in pass offense (223.9). In addition, they were eighth in scoring offense (27.1).
The Texans are casting a wide net for their OC. Stenavich is the eighth candidate to be interviewed for the role.
Stenavich has also taken multiple interviews this offseason. He met with the Seattle Seahawks for the offensive coordinator job and interviewed with the Bears for the head coaching gig.
He has caught the attention of multiple teams around the league and has a chance to land with the Texans.