Keon Coleman Trade May Tempt Packers Despite Current WR Logjam

The first domino of the offseason for the Green Bay Packers fell when head coach Matt LaFleur signed a multiyear contract extension to remain with the team despite a five-game losing streak to end the season, including another premature exit from the playoffs. Now, it sounds like another one could be on the table regarding the potential of acquiring Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman in a trade.

For starters, as The Leap's Peter Bukowski points out, the Packers would be a fun location for Coleman, who played a portion of his collegiate career at Michigan State with Packers receiver Jayden Reed. Green Bay does not have a player with his body type on its roster, and he could presumably be had for a late-round pick swap, making him a low-risk option.

Coleman signed a four-year rookie deal with the Bills in June of 2024, but some recent remarks from Bills owner Terry Pegula suggest the second-year WR could be on his way out of Buffalo.

"The coaching staff pushed to pick Keon," Pegula said, per ESPN Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. He made it clear that Coleman was not at the top of general manager Brandon Beane's list and that he was being a team player with the pick.

With no super long-term pieces at the moment aside from Matthew Golden, who just finished up the first of his four-year rookie deal, the Packers should strongly consider pursuing him if he becomes available. Judging by those remarks, that may be sooner than later, especially for a Bills team that just fired head coach Sean McDermott, who only had one losing season during his nine-year tenure in Buffalo.

Keon Coleman Could Be a Good Fit on This Packers Roster

Romeo Doubs led the Packers in receiving yards (724) in 2025 and was tied for the most TD catches with six. However, he is going to hit the open market in March as his rookie contract is set to expire, leaving his Packers future uncertain. While Golden was fourth on the team in receiving yards (361) and tacked on his first NFL TD in the wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears, fellow rookie Savion Williams did not have the same production, only recording 10 catches for 78 yards and a TD all season.

Christian Watson (611 yards, six TDs) had two multi-TD games and became one of quarterback Jordan Love's big-play targets. With that said, he only appeared in 10 games and has missed multiple contests in each of his four NFL seasons, making his health a concern for an entire season. Then you have Dontayvion Wicks and Reed, who only combined for three receiving TDs. Wicks has been solid, but dealt with ankle and concussion issues during the 2025 season, while Reed missed 11 games after suffering a broken collarbone in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

Each of those wideouts has proven to be a reliable option for Love, but for Wicks and Reed, specifically, it is not like the Packers absolutely need to hang onto them if they feel someone like Coleman could offer more in the pass game.

Coleman had 67 catches for 960 yards and eight TDs in his two seasons with the Bills, including a TD in the divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos and a season-high 112 yards in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Sure, he has been a healthy scratch several times for being late to team meetings and has been called out for his lack of maturity, but a fresh start could be exactly what he needs, whether it is with the Packers or another team entirely.

LaFleur's contract extension is certainly a pricey bet considering McDermott had a similar record and was let go despite having a better playoff record. However, if the Packers want to make that extension worth it and get over their recent playoff struggles, the potential to acquire Coleman during the offseason cannot be overlooked, assuming he becomes available. Not only would he be a low-risk option in terms of cost, but he could be another big-play threat for Love and a deep passing attack that has a lot of potential when fully healthy.

