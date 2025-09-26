Kenny Clark Snubs Former Packers Teammate Before Week 4 Clash

Micah Parsons’ quest to get revenge on Dallas Cowboys owner/general managerJerry Jones has dominated headlines leading up to the Green Bay Packers' Week 4 clash. As big as that storyline is, another notable one is the fact that ex-Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark will also be going up against his former team for the first time.

Clark was the centerpiece of the trade that brought Parsons to Green Bay and already told reporters that he will have a business-like mindset on Sunday night. Clark’s presence has also apparently been a topic in the Packers’ locker room, as defensive end Colby Wooden claimed dibs on a jersey swap after the game, per NBC 26 News' Kelly Hallinan.

“I get it. I get it,” Wooden said. “I get that jersey. I already talked to him. I talked to him yesterday. I need it. …That was the whole purpose of the call. I talked to him. I said I need that.”

While Wooden jumped in front of the line, Clark admitted to reporters that he has different plans, telling reporters, including The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, that he plans on giving DE Rashan Gary his jersey after the game.

Kenny Clark’s Jersey Sparks Friendly Rivalry Between Former Packers Teammates

Although Wooden was smiling through those comments, he may not be when Clark indeed offers his jersey to Gary on Sunday night. Clark and Gary played six seasons together in Green Bay and helped lead the Packers to NFC Championship appearances in 2019 and 2020. While Wooden probably has a solid relationship with Clark, he’s only been his teammate for three years after arriving in 2023.

As the debate over Clark’s jersey rages on, the Packers are just hoping their defensive line will fight the same way to get to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

Green Bay’s defense has been taken to another level with Parsons’ arrival on Aug. 28, ranking sixth in the NFL with 10 sacks and a 26.3% pressure rate over the first three games. Although losing Clark stung a little bit, it has been mitigated by Parsons’s impact, helping Devontae Wyatt break out as Clark’s replacement with five total tackles and two sacks.

Seeing his former teammates break out may have Clark beaming with pride on the inside. And that respect clearly has him willing to seek out one of them after the game. That feeling might not be as apparent between whistles, though, with the former Packer looking to lead his new team to a big win on Sunday night.

