Kenny Clark Makes it Clear He Won't Hold Back vs. Jordan Love on Sunday

The majority of the headlines leading into the Week 4 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will be focused on Micah Parsons returning to the Lone Star State to face off against his former teammates after being traded before Week 1.

The Packers' star edge rusher won't be the only player facing his old running mates this Sunday, though. Veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark is going to have the opportunity to get after Green Bay QB Jordan Love for the first time in his career, and the former first-round pick couldn't be more excited to get his hands on the Packers' signal caller.

Kenny Clark Has Been Thinking of Hitting Jordan Love Since Being Traded

While Clark undoubtedly still has friends in Green Bay's locker room, those relationships will be put on hold this Sunday when the two sides meet on the field at AT&T Stadium. The veteran lineman understands that the NFL is a business, and he is ready to do everything necessary to help his team pick up the win now that he is a member of the Cowboys, including laying the wood on Jordan Love.

“Yeah, you get to hit now," Clark said while discussing his first matchup against Love with Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "I'm excited, bro. I'm excited. It’s been a long time coming and it's definitely something I've been thinking about since I got traded here. I'm excited to go.”

Through three games, the newest member of the defensive front in Dallas has made his presence felt. After a 2024 campaign that saw Clark finish the year with 37 tackles and one sack over 17 games, the former UCLA Bruins standout has already recorded 10 tackles and one sack for the Cowboys in just three appearances. Whether it is added motivation following a down season, or fuel added to his fire by being traded, Clark has brought his best effort to start his tenure in Dallas.

The Packers will be facing injury issues along the offensive line entering Week 4. As of this writing, right tackle Zach Tom has an injury designation of doubtful, while the entire left side of the o-line is questionable, as Rasheed Walker and Aaron Banks are dealing with their own issues. This could make keeping Clark's hands off of Love a taller task than it would have been if the Packers had entered this game with a healthy first line of protection for their QB.

Regardless of which offensive linemen can suit up and give it a go on Sunday, keeping Clark and his Cowboys teammates off of Love's back will only help Green Bay's chances of torching the Dallas secondary like the rest of the league has through three games.

