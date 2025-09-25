Micah Parsons Continues to Be the Bigger Man When Dealing with the Cowboys

For four years, Micah Parsons hunted quarterbacks for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he'll be back in Arlington for the first time as a visitor. And given how things ended, he has every right to be a man on a mission on Sunday.

Nevertheless, contrary to what most people might think, Parsons has decided to take the high road. That's not so common for a player often deemed volatile and criticized for running his mouth a little. That's why it was rather surprising to see him play down Jerry Jones' comments about not making him a tribute video.

Micah Parsons Doesn't Care About a Tribute Video

"Parsons said he’s not bothered by the Cowboys and Jerry Jones not paying tribute to him," Demovsky wrote on X. Parsons reportedly indicated, 'there’s a lot of things I’d consider disrespectful during this process,' but not recognizing him isn’t one of them."

A couple of weeks ago, Parsons did criticize the Cowboys for the timing of the trade, adding that the situation was 'toxic.' Still, he's not going to cry over the spilled milk, and he's just trying to get through the week.

When asked about whether he had some additional motivation for this game, the Penn State product shut down that narrative once and for all. For him, it's going to be just like every other game, regardless of the opposition:

"For me, it's just all about playing another game and just doing what I do best, and that's just be a disruptive football player," Parsons told the Associated Press. "I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing. But I just look at it as just another game at AT&T."

Packers Have Some Additional Motivation

Still, as much as Parsons wants to be politically correct, fans have watched this game long enough to know that there will definitely be additional motivation. He will look to make a statement and prove what they could've had with him, and he won't be the only one.

Brian Schottenheimer's latest comments about beating the Packers should be more than enough to fuel the fire within Matt LaFleur's team. And after their dud in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, someone will have to pay the price.

The Packers looked like a Super Bowl outfit in the first two weeks of the season. Now, with Parsons settled in one month after the trade and heading back to his former house, the table is set for this team to send a message to the doubters in Week 4.

