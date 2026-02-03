Keisean Nixon Decision Headlines Packers' Biggest Headaches in February

The Green Bay Packers are in a tough financial situation despite the latest 2026 salary cap projections. According to OverTheCap, the Packers have $1.4 million available in cap space. While that number will increase when the official 2026 figure is finalized, general manager Brian Gutekunst could cut ties with some veterans to increase his spending potential.

That's why it's impossible not to think of cornerback Keisean Nixon as one of the many guys who may be on his way out of Lambeau Field in the offseason. Given his financial situation, struggles, and role with the team, Gutekunst may have to turn the page on Nixon if it's in the Packers' best interest.

Packers Could Move on from Keisean Nixon in Near Future

The Packers could free up $5 million by trading or cutting Nixon, according to Spotrac. While that's not that much, every single penny counts for a Super Bowl contender, especially considering that — barring a trade — the Packers won't even be able to add a first-round rookie to the mix this offseason.

Nixon would've been wise to contribute as a kick-off and punt returner more often this season. His reluctance to do so, on the other hand, has him going from an All-Pro returner who can also contribute on defense to a below-average cornerback who refuses to do what he does best for the team.

Nixon returned three kicks for 69 yards in the Wild Card Round loss to the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt LaFleur should use that as leverage to decide whether to keep him around or not. If Nixon doesn't want to contribute to special teams, there's not much incentive to keep him around for the long run — especially when his contract expires after the season.

Former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left town to take on the Miami Dolphins' head coaching position. The Dolphins also hired former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan to be their next GM, so who's to say they might not want to make a run at Nixon as well? Sullivan might kick the tires on a potential Nixon trade, and, if that's the case, Gutekunst at least has to listen to his former colleague.

Nixon's Pro Football Focus grade of 66.4 ranked 42nd among 114 eligible cornerbacks this season. Still, despite starting in all 17 games, he finished the campaign with just one interception. His 11.3 yards per reception, seven touchdowns, and 105.4 passer rating allowed were all his worst efforts since arriving in Green Bay almost four years ago.

The Packers' cornerback situation will probably be the primary talking point ahead of the offseason. Nate Hobbs could also be on his way out, and there shouldn't be many — if any — untouchables in the CB room.

All things considered, it's hard to believe Nixon will be there in 2026.

