Keisean Nixon needed one game to flip the talk about his Packers future

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon was one of the talking points of training camp, and not for the best reasons. While Jayden Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Christian Watson, and, eventually, Tucker Kraft got contract extensions, the Packers didn't seem that high on their veteran DB.

Nixon even spent time with the second team in training camp, looking more like someone on the outside looking in than a pillar of the defense. After Week 1, the fans and the team might have to change their tone about him.

In a day when the defense gave up 39 points — though the final score was misleading — Nixon was one of the highest points by a significant margin. He's still looking to get paid, and this type of performance will put plenty of money in his pocket.

Keisean Nixon still has to earn the Packers' trust

Nixon earned a three-year, $18 million deal back in 2024, mostly because he was an All-Pro special teamer. His play at cornerback has been a mixed bag, and given how much the market has exploded in recent years, it's easy to understand why the Packers might be hesitant to give him another long-term deal.

The eight-year veteran, however, didn't let that break his stride in the season opener. He picked off Kyler Murray on his very first pass as a Minnesota Viking, and he was the team's most active defensive back by a wide margin.

Nixon finished the game with five tackles, including one for loss, two quarterback hits, and half a sack. He looked like a more natural fit in Jonathan Gannon's blitz-heavy offense, and he played with more freedom than underJeff Hafley.

While he did give up three catches on five targets for 35 yards, the Vikings have one of the strongest wide receiver corps in the game, highlighted by Justin Jefferson. Also, it was a far cry from the team-worst seven touchdowns he surrendered last season.

Drawing conclusions after just one week can lead to avoidable mistakes, but we have to give credit where it's due. Props to Nixon for shutting down the outside noise, putting the contract talk aside, and proving that he should never have to work out with the second team again.

He still has plenty of heavy lifting to do to turn the narrative around after such a dreadful season in 2025. But even on a tough day in the office for the rest of the team, he did what he had to do, and a contract extension that looked unlikely two weeks ago might now be on the table.