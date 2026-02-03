The Green Bay Packers head into the offseason with plenty of questions at cornerback. While Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine were not a disastrous combo, the Packers will need to upgrade their secondary if they want to get over the hump and make a deep playoff run in 2026.

One player that could be part of the solution is Kamal Hadden. Hadden is more of a depth player than a CB1, but he could be a cheap piece of the puzzle as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). Hadden has not accrued more than three seasons in the NFL, meaning that if the Packers extend him a one-year contract at a minimum salary, he is not allowed to negotiate with other teams, making his return to the Packers likely in 2026.

But even if the Packers extend an offer, Hadden may have a difficult path to the active roster as Green Bay looks to bolster its secondary entering next season.

Kamal Hadden Could Be Playing for a Roster Spot This Offseason

Hadden brings some value to Green Bay as a player who has been in the system for the past two years. While he spent the 2024 season on the practice squad after being picked up after his release from the Kansas City Chiefs, he earned a spot on the active roster last preseason, making seven tackles while allowing four catches for 71 yards with two pass breakups on 10 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

But that was about all of the positives from the 2025 season. Hadden logged 37 defensive snaps and allowed two catches for 12 yards in coverage. Unfortunately, those were the only targets he saw before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hadden has the entire offseason to recover from the injury, but he’ll be coming back to a different landscape. The Packers will likely attempt to add a starting-caliber cornerback either in free agency or during April’s draft, and if Green Bay does both, Hadden could slide further down the depth chart.

An even more concerning development for Hadden is that he’ll be playing for a new defensive coordinator. Jonathan Gannon is calling the shots now, and while Hadden could earn a role, Gannon would likely want his own guys in there, which makes the draft and free agency even more important.

This shouldn’t stop the Packers from extending an ERFA offer, as it costs virtually nothing to bring Hadden back for another season. But it doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot. If he’s not at the top of his game, he could be nothing more than a camp body, giving another cornerback an opportunity.

