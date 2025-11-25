Kamal Hadden Crushes Nate Hobbs' Chances of Starting Regardless of Injury Recovery

After a quick turnaround on a short week, the Green Bay Packers begin the toughest part of their schedule in the final stretch of the season. Starting with Thanksgiving clash against the Lions, the Packers play four of their final six games on the road, all against likely playoff teams except for the Vikings. This stretch will determine their placement in the NFC North and postseason race. If they are going to take the lead in the division, it will be on the back of their impressive defense. The offense remains inconsistent, but the Packers have established themselves as one of the best defenses in the league.

Nevertheless, questions persist about certain areas of the defense. The cornerback rotation has underperformed all season, only to be saved by Carrington Valentine's emergence in recent weeks. To make matters worse, Keisean Nixon exited Week 12 early with a stinger. He was listed as a DNP in Monday's estimated injury report, putting his status for Thursday in jeopardy.

This raises questions about who should get the start in Nixon's absence. Nate Hobbs, who has been a source of disappointment all season, was listed as a limited participant on Monday after missing the last three weeks with a knee injury. He should presumably be the favorite to start if Nixon can't go, but this would be a mistake. Kamal Hadden more than earned the right to make his first career start after impressing in his 31 defensive snaps against the Vikings.

Kamal Hadden Should Get the Start in Keisean Nixon's Absence

At this point in the season, Hobbs is a known commodity. He struggles on the outside and isn't 100% physically. He will be coming back from an injury and provides low upside.

Hadden, on the other hand, has some untapped potential. Since signing in Green Bay before last season, Hadden has exclusively been used as a practice squad member and a special teamer. In Week 12, he got his first defensive snaps and held his own. Not only did he receive a decent 62.3 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus, but he also impressed by not backing down against Justin Jefferson in a sequence highlighted on X by Daire Carragher of Pro Football Focus.

After an obvious holding call goes uncalled on Jefferson, Hadden is visibly pissed. On the very next snap, he goes right at Jefferson and clamps him up.

This was the latest example of the brief flashes Hadden has shown in the limited opportunities he has had in his career. In the preseason finale against the Seahawks, he had an excellent game, not allowing any catches in five targets in coverage. That may have earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and the performance against the Vikings may finally earn him a role in the league.

