Packers Can't Take Nate Hobbs Risk in Week 13 Despite Progress

The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions in a crucial NFC North clash on Thanksgiving afternoon. The short week naturally creates complications for both sides in terms of injuries. The Packers' estimated injury report on Monday, as shared by Packers.com's Weston Hodkiewicz, suggests that Matt LaFleur and Jeff Hafley have some difficult decisions to make ahead of Thursday.

Some of these decisions will come in the cornerback rotation. The Packers lost Keisean Nixon to a stinger against the Vikings and he was listed as a DNP on the injury report with a neck injury. Barring surprising developments over the next few days, Nixon should be considered doubtful to play. Nate Hobbs, who has missed the last three games with a Grade 1 MCL sprain, was listed as a limited participant.

If Nixon were to miss the game, the Packers may feel pressure to rush Hobbs back without him being 100%. They should avoid starting Hobbs unless he is fully ready to make an impact as he has been dealing with various ailments all season.

Packers Shouldn't Rush Nate Hobbs Unless He's 100%

Hobbs began the season sidelined after undergoing meniscus surgery over the summer. He ended up missing Week 1, and his knee concerns came back, forcing him to miss the last three games. Some of Hobbs' struggles this season may be connected to these injuries, so the Packers putting him out there hobbled could exacerbate the problems.

Plus, the Packers now have enough evidence that Hobbs struggles on the outside. Unless he is utilized in the slot, the Packers are likely better off going with another option opposite Carrington Valentine.

Against the Vikings, Kamal Hadden was the main beneficiary. He ended up playing 31 defensive snaps after Nixon's exit. In the first defensive snaps of his NFL career, Hadden held his own, receiving a 62.3 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus. The former sixth-round pick could have some untapped potential, and the Packers may be wise to see what he can give them. Going up against the Lions' dynamic offense will obviously be a harder challenge after the anemic Vikings offense, but it may be worth a shot considering where Hobbs was before the injury.

Bo Melton remains another option on the outside after his position change, but the Packers have yet to give him a chance there. Giving his first snaps at a new position against the Lions may be too big a risk for LaFleur and Hafley.

