When the Green Bay Packers learned that star running back Josh Jacobs was being placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List, one of their first corresponding moves was to trade for 2025 third-round running back Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the timing might signal that Johnson is in line for a considerable role this year, it might not be as cut-and-dried as it seemed.

The 23-year-old Iowa standout earned his draft slot with a dominant 1,725-yard, 23-touchdown junior season in 2024 before being banished to the shadow realm for botching a kickoff and making some early on-field errors that cost his former team. Johnson took ownership of his mistakes when meeting with Packers media for the first time, but views this opportunity in Green Bay as a chance to redeem himself and prove that he's much more than his rookie season would tell you.

However, that doesn't mean Johnson is in line for a breakout campaign with the Packers this year, as first dibs undoubtedly belong to MarShawn Lloyd — a homegrown talent who Green Bay leadership still believes in despite injuries derailing the start of his pro career. He'll likely serve as a bell-cow back of sorts, getting his shot to prove that he's an NFL starter with a hefty workload to begin 2026.

With that said, Kaleb Johnson still plays an important role in how the Packers are building their team, not just for the season ahead, but in the long game as well.

Kaleb Johnson is the developmental project the Green Bay Packers need as they consider the future of their running back room.

With Lloyd no longer waiting in the wings, the Packers' running back depth chart grew thin in the wake of the Jacobs suspension. They let Emanuel Wilson walk in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks, where he'll compete with first-round rookie Jadarian Price for a starting role. Green Bay's only other active running back is 26-year-old Chris Brooks, who is best known for his special teams impact and pass-blocking over the years.

It would be almost impossible for Kaleb Johnson not to finish with more snaps and touches this year than he did last year in Pittsburgh, where he finished with 29 touches for 78 scrimmage yards. But it's hard to imagine those touches turning into a high-leverage role when, in actuality, Johnson has a lot to learn before making a name for himself in the NFL.

You might think back to this article during the season and think, 'Well, that guy didn't know what he was talking about.' And if he winds up being an impact player for the Packers this year, then hats off to him — I'll assume full responsibility for my take.

But the Packers' trade for Kaleb Johnson simply doesn't feel like a win-now move, but rather an insurance investment in case Lloyd can't live up to expectations or if Jacobs' time in Green Bay is really over. At this point, only time will tell.