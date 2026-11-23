Two things can be true in the fact that the Green Bay Packers biggest mistake this season is Josh Jacobs, while the back remains the best chance of having a Super Bowl roster. If there is one thing clearly holding the Packers back in a breakout season, it is a lack of any clear balance, and much of this is on the shoulders of Jacobs, who has been injured and incredibly underwhelming in his return in the 2026 season. Still, it seems that Green Bay remains content, holding out hope that Jacobs finds his way back to the player he has been.

In some ways this is understandable when you look back at the 2024 season and realize the back offered 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in an incredibly impressive year. However, the following season showed clear signs of regression and that was followed by being unable to take the field for the first part of the season due to being on the league's exempt list, only to return and appear to be a step slow and unable to offer the physicality fans were used to early in the playmaker's tenure.

If things are going to fall in Green Bay's direction this season the clearest path is Jacobs being able to turn back the clock when he returns from his current injury. There is hope that this can be in the next two weeks during an incredibly important time in the Packers' schedule.

Jacobs at least providing the level of production he did in the 2025 season completely changes the Green Bay offense. It takes the team from a frustrating and incomplete unit, to one that can be considered a clear Super Bowl contender.

Packers badly need Josh Jacobs to turn back the clock in playmaker's return from injury

In the 2025 season, Jacobs averaged exactly 4.0 yards a carry and still offered double-digit touchdowns despite seeing a dip in total yardage. This version of the back is who the Packers need to emerge to be able to better protect Jordan Love and be the best version of themselves.

This isn't to say the Packers don't have a road to playing football deep into January with the existing offense. Love has played at the best level of his career while the Packers have enjoyed watching both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden take a leap. However, the best version of the offense is one that has enough balance to take some pressure off the shoulders of Love.

Looking at the current roster, it is fair for fans to believe Jacobs is their best chance of finding this balance. Balance that clearly would be enough to end the debate around whether or not the franchise is a clear Super Bowl contender.