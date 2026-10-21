Josh Jacobs has clear role to fill in questionable Packers return

If nothing changes between now and the Green Bay Packers kicking off against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, Josh Jacobs will be back in the starting lineup. It is important to note that this doesn't mean the league has reached a final decision on a future suspension or that the investigation will not continue as the legal system plays out. Still, there is a clear need for the rusher even if the wiser path was to turn the page far earlier and find a stabilizing answer that is far less of a risk to leave the lineup.

With that said, the Packers are clicking offensively and Jordan Love is playing at an incredible level. Jacobs isn't being asked to save the offense or even be the star presence he was during his first season with Green Bay. All that the Packers need from Jacobs is to provide a threat of balance that allows Love to maintain his level of play.

It will be interesting to watch what version of Jacobs shows up after spending the first six games sidelined. Whether this allows the back to come out fresh and ready to play or dealing with a bit of rust that needs shaking off is up for debate.

What cannot be argued is the fact that while Jacobs has a clear role to fill this is an obvious risk. You're bringing back a player that will fill an incredibly important role understanding it is very plausible the rusher is lost again. This is why it made sense to simply turn the page and find a viable answer to lean on until the league and legal system completely played out.

Packers in Interesting Position as Green Bay Offense Prepares for Return of Josh Jacobs

It is very important to note here that this isn't to indicate anything about what the legal system will conclude or whether or not the league has made the right decision. Rather, this is looking completely from a football perspective and considering what the best situation is to set the Packers up for a potential Super Bowl run. No question, Jacobs returning fills a clear need and makes Green Bay a better roster while setting up a potentially concerning scenario.

If there was anything that came to light that put the playmaker's 2026 season in harm's way the Packers are going to have a balanaced offense and fail to add to the position only to find themselves back with a familiar problem. Jacobs is unquestionably a solution for what the current offense is lacking, but one that comes with a clear risk.

Green Bay appears completely content to rely on Jacobs appearing to have a sense of belief the back is going to remain rostered the rest of the season. No question, it will be interesting to see how much impact Jacobs has in his 2026 return.