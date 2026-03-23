Josh Dobbs' Release Could Completely Change Packers' QB2 Situation

The Green Bay Packers' backup quarterback situation has been one of the team's most discussed topics this offseason. Malik Willis' departure to the Miami Dolphins has left a QB2-sized hole on general manager Brian Gutekunst's roster, and even though the Packers have added Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord in the last few months, neither has stepped onto Lambeau Field yet.

With that in mind, Gutekunst should keep an eye on the AFC East. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Monday, the New England Patriots "are planning to release backup QB Josh Dobbs, sources say, after being unable to find a trade partner."

Josh Dobbs is a No-Brainer Pickup for the Packers

As mentioned before, the Packers already have another experienced veteran in Ridder, but he's struggled with turnovers for most of his career. The former 2022 third-rounder threw 12 interceptions (with as many touchdowns) when he started a career-high 13 games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

As for McCord, he showed signs of promise in college, but didn't see any action with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He did attempt 56 preseason passes, though, completing only 42.9% of them for 191 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a 43.1 passer rating.



In other words, the jury is still out on whether he's ready for a bigger NFL role.

Dobbs' Experience Is Key

Meanwhile, Dobbs has been in the league for six years now, and while he has yet to find a long-term home, he's been a valuable backup for multiple organizations. So far, the journeyman has spent time with nine NFL teams, including brief stops in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

With Drake Maye fully healthy and Tommy DeVito also in the QB room, Dobbs barely took the field in New England, making just four appearances, completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards and a trio of first downs. As for his career, he's completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,346 yards, 17 TDs, 15 INTs, and a 78.3 passer rating.

While Dobbs may not be known as a dual-threat guy, and he's not as fast or athletic as Willis, he's not afraid to make plays with his legs. Just in 2023, he toted the ball 77 times for 421 yards and six scores, so opposing defenses also have to account for his scrambling abilities.

Of course, in an ideal scenario, the Packers will only play their backup quarterback late in a blowout to keep Love out of harm's way. In reality, that's not the way things work in this league.



Love is durable, but he's missed four games in the past two seasons, and with how tight the NFC North race usually is, not having your QB1 for two games can be the difference between the No. 1 seed and not even making the playoffs. The last thing Green Bay wants is to find itself starting McCord or Ridder in a must-win situation.

Dobbs should have several teams keeping an eye on him, given his pedigree as a high-end backup and his positive locker-room presence. That's exactly why the Packers should be his most aggressive suitor after losing Willis.

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