Jordan Morgan's Future with Packers is Suddenly Clouded After Week 12

With the playoffs drawing closer, the Green Bay Packers find themselves in a strong position. The Packers’ outlook is bright with a 7-3-1 record, and there’s a chance their championship window could be open beyond this year with Jordan Love at quarterback and Micah Parsons leading a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

While everything looks bright overall, the same can not be said for Packers’ offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. The Packers’ first-round pick from the 2024 draft found himself rotating at right guard with Anthony Belton in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. While he got playing time early in the game, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Belton completely took over in the second half and drew praise from head coach Matt LaFleur.

“He’s a mauler and he does a great job,” LaFleur said. “I love the way he plays the game.”

Losing snaps to a player that just started getting snaps at his position is one red flag, but Morgan has shown even more flaws that make his future in Green Bay cloudy beyond this season.

Jordan Morgan Now Fighting to Save His Future with Packers

The Packers selected Morgan with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 draft, but while Green Bay usually has a draft-and-develop mindset, Morgan hasn’t been doing a lot of developing in his second season. The 24-year-old began the season battling with Rasheed Walker for the starting job at left tackle, but after coming up short, he was moved to right guard and was inserted into the starting lineup amid Sean Rhyan’s struggles.

With Rhyan forced to center after Elgton Jenkins suffered a lower leg fracture, Morgan appeared to have the right guard position all to himself. But after it was revealed that Belton, a converted tackle and second-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 draft, was working at guard, it didn’t take long for Morgan to be pushed aside again, with just one pressure on 18 pass-blocking snaps.

The chances are good that Sunday’s development will have Morgan serving as a backup for the rest of the year. But it also creates an uncertain situation going into 2026.

Walker is set to become a free agent, and even if he hasn’t been an elite tackle, recent free agent history shows he could still be paid like one if he hits the market. While his departure would open the door for Morgan to return to his natural position, he played in his final season with the Wildcats, the Packers wouldn’t be doing their due diligence by leaning on a player who hasn’t won a starting job outright in his first two seasons.

That could lead Brian Gutekunst to seek competition this offseason and potentially give Morgan one last chance to play his way into the Packers' plans. But it also could be the beginning of the end of his time in Green Bay. With six weeks to go, Morgan needs to start choosing a path, and it could lead to a critical offseason for the former first-rounder.

