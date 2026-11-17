The Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday's 30-10 loss to Minnesota with a clear chance for Jordan Love to make an MVP statement. Instead, the Packers were pushed out of reach early on and Love finished the game 17/27 for 220 yards with one touchdown and interception. It was a very average day by quarterback standards and well below average for the season that Love has been having. This is a week after Josh Allen beat this same Minnesota defense and on the same day Brock Purdy rolled through the Dallas Cowboys.

No question, Love's MVP chances took a massive hit and there is reason to wonder how difficult the climb will be to get back into the race. With that said, context matters greatly and it cannot be ignored that Love was battered and offered limited run support against what is clearly considered the league's best defense.

With the level the Packers had previously been playing it is easy to forget the offensive line woes and clear questions around the lack of offensive balance. Sunday wasn't about Love playing poorly, but roster flaws being brought back to the surface and the quarterback simply lacking a viable counter in a difficult situation.

Love took 12 hits in Sunday's loss and it felt like far more watching the signal caller consistently run for his life. The quarterback had no chance to hold the ball and go through his reads and the Green Bay run game was little help not offering enough balance to take the heat off Love consistently being forced on the move.

Jordan Love Takes Step Back in MVP Race Due to Clear Packers Roster Failures

This is why fans often argue against quarterback wins or looking at numbers alone when it comes to deciding league MVP. Love has far more on his shoulders than Purdy and is overcoming more offensive flaws in comparison to Allen. No question, the MVP tumble has happened, but it is one that ignores the context of what happened Sunday and what is being asked of the quarterback every week.

It will be interesting to watch how the Packers respond after this frustrating loss and if head coach Matt LaFleur has a counter to take a bit of the heat off a quarterback that took a concerning level of punishment. No matter the health or age of your quarterback it is impossible not to be concerned after the level of hits that Love was forced to take.

Hits that were unavoidable for the most part due to an offensive line that appeared helpless to stop the defense of Flores. A defense that exposed more than one problem for the Packers and left Love falling further out of the MVP discussion.