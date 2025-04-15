New Jaire Alexander Trade Details Surface as Packers Prepare for Draft

The NFL world is fully focused on the 2025 NFL Draft as that is just one week away. The Green Bay Packers own eight total picks coming up and will look to add more talent to the roster.

While that is the main focus of the organization, the Packers have been dealing with trade talks around Jaire Alexander. General manager Brian Gutekunst has dangled Alexander's name in trade talks since the season ended but there have been no takers.

Not a ton of information has been revealed regarding a deal around Alexander but some info has hit the fan right before the draft. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay has received interest around Alexander.

Silverstein wrote, "Not much has been revealed publicly about Gutekunst's attempts but, according to two league sources monitoring Alexander's situation, the Packers have received interest in a trade and remain committed to waiting for a deal to be made instead of cutting him."

The Green Bay Packers are receiving interest in Jaire Alexander but a trade is not imminent https://t.co/LYl4UP7nkd via @journalsentinel — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 15, 2025

Packers Rumors: Jaire Alexander Receiving Interest on the Trade Block

He added, "A source said the Packers appeared close to making a deal at the start of free agency, but the combination of the trade compensation and Alexander's willingness to alter his contract to fit the other team's salary cap made it difficult to close the deal. There has been additional interest since the combine, but teams appear willing to wait until the Packers decide they are going to cut Alexander.

With this information hitting the fan now, it's clear teams are waiting for Green Bay to release Alexander but it doesn't sound like they will.

The Packers look like they are ready to move from Alexander, but they are waiting for the right deal to emerge. Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but people have called Green Bay about Alexander. We'll have to see if the Packers get the deal they are looking for however, nothing has been agreed to. Draft weekend could be the perfect time for something to be hammered out.

With the draft next week, we'll keep a close eye if anything takes place on the Alexander front.

