Jordan Love disrespect serves as perfect motivation ahead of 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers have consistently had reason to question how Jordan Love is seen throughout the league in the 2026 offseason. The latest example of this was an ESPN poll that ranked the league's top ten quarterbacks. The ranking was decided by league execs, coaches, and scouts, giving it a bit more credence than simply one pundit's opinion or a hot take ranking meant to generate views. It was an exercise to attempt to understand how the rest of the league sees the position moving forward.

For Packers fans, this wasn't a welcome outlook as Jordan Love went unranked, falling outside the top ten. Perhaps this would've been forgivable if the list had gone with proven players with far more formed resumes. However, this wasn't the case, and adding insult to injury, division rivals Jared Goff and Caleb Williams both made the list.

It is easy to argue that Love has a brighter future than Goff, and the veteran already has more stats piled up than Williams. Still, it seems the league pundits who asked this question didn't see it this way, leading to a lack of ranking that should serve as unquestionable motivation.

Love has to be taking notes of just how often he has been disrespected throughout the offseason. While his lone playoff game in 2025 was a loss, there were incredible numbers put up, and Love looked the part of a leader capable of pushing a late January playoff run.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Must Use Recent Disrespect as Motivation

It is difficult to understand what voters here are seeing that Packers fans aren't when looking at the performance and resume. Many of the players ranked don't yet have a ring, including Josh Allen, who managed to take down the top spot in the rankings.

Regardless of the answer, Love has to take this to heart along with a full offseason that has provided no shortage of motivation. Fans and pundits are ready to crown Williams as the best in the NFC North, tired of the promise of Love and interested in what's coming next. With this in mind, the Packers simply have to hope that the quarterback understands the gravity of the disrespect.

The needed places remain in place for the quarterback to go up another level in the 2026 season and prove why this wasn't an accurate ranking and the jump to Williams has been a bit too soon. No question, it will be fascinating to watch how the quarterback responds and if Love is able to use this as fuel moving forward.