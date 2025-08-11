Packers Reconsidering Big Decision for 2nd Game After Ugly Opener

After a couple of weeks of training camp, the Green Bay Packers opened their preseason slate over the weekend against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. For Packers fans, this was their first chance to see the 2025 squad, which they hope will make a deep playoff run this season.

However, there weren’t a lot of positives to talk about from the opener as the Pack got handled 30-10 by the Jets. Green Bay’s first-team offense didn’t look great, as starting QB Jordan Love only completed 1-of-5 passes for seven yards and was sacked once.

Meanwhile, some of the Packers' starters on defense saw some snaps in the first quarter. But they also struggled, allowing the Jets’ first-team offense to complete a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive, which ended with a Justin Fields rushing touchdown.

If you’re head coach Matt LaFleur, that’s not what you were expecting to see from your team overall, but especially the starters on both sides of the ball. Now you wonder what LaFleur will do heading into next week’s preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts

Matt LaFleur Leaves Door Open for Potential Changes for Preseason Week 2

According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, the Packers head coach told reporters on Sunday that the plan heading into the exhibition season was to play the starters in Week 1 and then do the joint practice in Week 2 vs. the Colts.

Matt LaFleur says plan entering preseason was play starters Week 1 vs Jets, practice only Week 2 vs Colts, and practice plus play preseason finale vs Seahawks. Wants to see how starters practice in joint session against Colts before ultimately deciding if they'll stick to that. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 10, 2025

Finally, for the last preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, the plan was to once again participate in joint practices and have the starters play in the finale. However, LaFleur wants to see how the starters perform in the joint practices before setting in stone their final plan.

You can’t blame LaFleur for possibly having a change of heart, especially after seeing what he saw on Saturday night against the Jets. Granted, the result does not matter in preseason, but the effort level and execution need to be better.

If the Packers’ starters show up in joint practices against the Colts, then there might be no need to play them in the actual game. Joint practices serve as a good measuring stick for coaches, so they don’t have to put their starters in harm’s way.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the latest reports out of camp will look like this week, as the Packers have a lot to prove to LaFleur and the rest of the coaching staff.

