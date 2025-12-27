Jordan Love, Packers Win Big Thanks to Lions' Week 17 Disaster

The Green Bay Packers have two games left on the regular season schedule, but they already have a playoff spot locked down. Now it's about what seed they'll finish as, but they got some help from the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. Since they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers don't need to do anything else to make the postseason.

That was big, as quarterback Jordan Love is in the concussion protocol following the Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears. Even though he was at practice in limited fashion this week, he was ruled out for the Week 17 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens, making it clear that he needs extra time to recover.

The ongoing situation has forced backup QB Malik Willis back into the lineup, but the Lions' loss gave Love the extra time to rest up before the playoffs begin.

Lions Loss Helped Jordan Love in the Long Run

When discussing Love this week, head coach Matt LaFleur said, "It's just a very delicate issue, you know what I'm saying, in terms of, we've seen it with certain guys, they come in, they feel great one day, and then the next day they don't. So it kind of is a little bit of a moving target," when talking about Love's pathway through the concussion protocol.

Concussions can be tricky, as LaFleur called out. Each player's symptoms are different, but with the playoffs locked up, the Packers are given extra time to allow Love to go through the motions. Without having to feel the pressure of suiting up, Love will be ready to roll for the playoffs.

The fact that he was limited this week is a good sign, but he likely needed some extra time to clear a few hurdles. And he's been awarded that luxury to end the season. It's also great that the Packers have Willis as their backup, as he's more than capable of leading this team to wins.

If Love can get back for Week 18, it'll give him time to get some reps in before the playoffs. Despite being active for 15 games, being sidelined is never ideal before the playoffs. You want to head into the dance with some positive momentum instead of going in cold. But of course, the most important thing is health, and Love will have a chance to gain that without pressure in large part to the Lions.

Sweeping the Lions this year was massive for Green Bay, and in return, their division rivals couldn't handle their own business, punching the Packers' ticket to the playoffs. And giving Love extra rest at the same time.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: