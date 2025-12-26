Malik Willis Receives Final Gift from Packers Before Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed the comfort of knowing they had a trustworthy backup option behind starting QB Jordan Love for the last couple of seasons. It is a luxury that not all contenders can say they have.

How much longer that luxury remains, however, remains to be seen, as the free agent QB market for 2026 is nothing to write home about. This makes impending free agent Malik Willis a potential hot commodity among franchises looking for a new leader under center or a bridge option to the next franchise cornerstone.

One way or another, the cost of exploring a potential contract with Willis is about to go way up. Should Willis perform at a high level this Sunday, now that Love has been ruled out, that next contract number could continue to rise, hurting the likelihood that Malik remains in Green Bay.

Malik Willis Given Final Opportunity to Improve Worth on FA Market

It is no secret that the Packers have their QB1 of the future in Love. He isn't invincible, though, meaning that there is still a great deal of importance in having a solid backup option on the roster. At this time, Green Bay's options beyond Willis are few and far between.

This puts GM Brian Gutekunst in a sticky spot. Barring a surprising willingness from Willis to give the Packers a significant discount on what his value on the open market could be, Green Bay will have to evaluate and pursue other options.

Not that there was any reason to have doubts about what Willis can bring to the table after this many appearances for the Packers, but his play in relief of Love against the Chicago Bears should have eliminated any potential concerns that could remain about the dual-threat signal caller.

The fact that Willis will get the start, at least, for Week 17 should be viewed more as an opportunity for the QB to better his own situation after providing the Packers so much. The Atlanta Falcons, for starters, would make perfect sense as a potential destination for the former Liberty University standout, given the fact he is a Georgia native.

Whether it is a veteran free agent or a draft pick, there will be a new man backing up Love next season. Green Bay can only hope whoever that is can have a similar impact that Willis did during his tenure.

