Jordan Love must make clear adjustments to save Packers season

The Green Bay Packers sit at 1-2 on the season and there is no defending the way the franchise has played over the first weeks of the season. Even the lone win was underwhelming with a late surge from Jordan Love fueling an impressive comeback that forced overtime and allowed the Packers a win that has kept the season from falling completely out of control. Now, if Green Bay is going to right the ship the majority of the pressure sits squarely on the shoulders of Jordan Love.

Love was the defining reason why the Packers lost in Week 3 in a blowout against the Atlanta Falcons. No question, the quarterback was pushed off his spot early in the game and unable to recover looking jarred by the pressure and unable to deliver when the franchise needed it most.

This has been a familiar theme for Love with his numbers being the best in the league when the franchise is able to offer anything close to capable production. However, there is no way around if the Packers are going to accomplish the ultimate goal it will require Love being able to deliver even when the offensive line isn't performing perfectly and offering elite protection.

The league's best quarterbacks are defined by their ability to take over a game and be the best player on the field even when things aren't going their way. Love has displayed this trait at times, but with Josh Jacobs inactive and the team dealing with defensive issues the path to Green Bay realizing relevance is simple, Love must be less easily shaken.

Packers Turning Around 2026 Season will Require Jordan Love Fixing Obvous Weakness

Love doesn't have to put on his cape each and every play, but simply be capable of playing point guard even when under pressure. It is a skillset that the Packers have been attempting to develop and clearly held the team back in last week's loss. The good news for Green Bay is the additional rest and time for reflection on what has gone so wrong this season.

It will be interesting to watch whether or not Love is able to put this game behind him and play at the expected levels. No question, the veteran quarterback is expected to play at a far higher level and that is Green Bay's only viable path to turning what appears to be a lost season back into one with realistic playoff expectations.

Green Bay needs the best version of the quarterback and this means being able to deal with basic pressures against what was thought to be a lesser roster. Moving forward the Packers need the signal caller to carry the offense and the be the star presence they are paying him to be.