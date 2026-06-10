Jordan Love can't appreciate Micah Parsons hot quarterback take

Much has been made over the last 24 hours of Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons opting to name Caleb Williams as the deserving best player in the league. If Parsons had chosen Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or even an aging Matthew Stafford, there would have been very little pushback against this decision. However, opting to champion a division rival that just authored your team's playoff exit might not be the best choice. For the Packers, it is a reminder that the star defender isn't afraid to share his honest takes, no matter the potential fallout.

In this case, a big piece of the decision has to be Jordan Love, noting the decision from Parsons to champion his rival. It wasn't enough that Green Bay was pushed out of the playoffs by Williams, but this serves as the cherry on top of a frustrating level of hype for a quarterback who has only one playoff win and has yet to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a single season.

This is an accomplishment that Love already has under his belt and has far more impressive regular season numbers, leaving an obvious reason for frustration with the take from Parsons. Even if the defender truly believes this, it perhaps could be filed under things better left unsaid if the answer isn't your own quarterback.

Jordan Love Cannot Appreciate Packers Defender Micah Parsons Recent Take

Parsons has always been outspoken when it comes to his league takes, with his tenure in Dallas often being defined by the pass rusher offering an opinion that had the Cowboys media buzzing. This is Green Bay's first real taste of this and a reminder that while Parsons is an elite talent, the pass rusher doesn't always follow the typical path when it comes to star players offering clear media tidbits.

Choosing to feed the machine is part of who Parsons is as a player, unafraid to throw out opinions, and that is unquestionably the case here. It was a mistake to put out such a loud take on Williams when Love has just as many playoff wins and more in-season accomplishments compared to the young signal caller.

While it isn't going to change life or expectations for the current Green Bay roster, it is simply a distraction that didn't have to happen. Parsons made a mistake, no matter his opinion, and Love unquestionably had to take notice of the team's best defender not putting him in the conversation.