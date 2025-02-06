Jordan Love Gives Smart Response to Current Packers WR Drama
By Cem Yolbulan
Since flaming out early in the postseason following a disappointing performance against the Eagles in the wild-card round, the Green Bay Packers are looking for ways to improve in 2025 to make a deep postseason run. A ton of attention has been given to the offensive struggles and many Packers fans are hoping for an upgrade in the wide receiver rotation in the offseason.
In fact, it's not just the fanbase that is advocating for such a move. Earlier this week, Josh Jacobs stole all the headlines in Green Bay when he publicly stated his desire for the team to bring in a proven WR1. This understandably caused an uproar since some saw it as the star running back criticizing his teammates or throwing them under the bus.
Whether Jacobs is right in his assessment or his approach is a different question. Yet, it's clear that he is not alone in his sentiment. Jordan Love agreed with Jacobs in his appearance on NFL Live.
Packers News: Jordan Love Responds to WR1 Drama in Green Bay
While first saying that he will always ride with his teammates, Love added that he believes in this group and that they have a deep receiver room. He follows it up by saying that if the Packers were to add another "really good player to a really good offense", then "the sky is the limit".
During the interview, Love was asked about the potential acquisition of Tee Higgins. One of the most prominent free agent wide receivers on the market, the Bengals playmaker is expected to be available. Love called Higgins "a phenomenal player" and said he would obviously help the team. Yet, he refused to fully endorse the move.
This is a fascinating discourse because it goes against what head coach Matt LaFleur has been saying all season. He is on record saying that he doesn't believe in the idea of a WR1; whether he will continue that mindset and ride with the current crop of receivers or target an elite wideout remains to be seen.